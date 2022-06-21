After piquing fans' curiosity for days, makers of superstar Vijay's tentatively titled project Thalapathy 66 have unveiled his first look. The film, which has been titled Varisu, sees Vijay in an intense Boss avatar as he sits firmly in a sharp grey suit. Varisu, which also stars Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is being helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally, while producers Dil Raju & Shirish are bankrolling it under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The first look announcement also comes on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday eve.

Thalapathy 66 first look revealed

Taking to their Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 21, Sri Venkateswara Creations dropped the first look.

Only a few days back, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures from the sets were leaked online, creating widespread excitement among fans. The pictures, which were from the film's Hyderabad schedule, showcased Vijay clad in a blue t-shirt, which he paired with a brown jacket, while Rashmika appeared in a cute dress.

Though not much is revealed about the plot, the film is being billed as an emotional family entertainer. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika, it also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles.

The project went on floors in April this year, with Rashmika sharing glimpses from the Pooja ceremony. Alongside the pictures, she penned a note about sharing screen space with Vijay."Ok, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight," she stated.

