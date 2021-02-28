Thalapathy Vijay's Movie Puli Was His First Film With Shruti Haasan; Read Movie Trivia

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the popular actors in the Tamil movie industry and has won several awards and accolades for his amazing performances. The actor featured in a movie alongside one of the popular south Indian artists, Shruti Haasan for the first time and though the movie did not do well among the audience, their chemistry was loved by them. Read further ahead to know more about interesting Puli movie trivia.

Puli movie trivia

Written and directed by Chimbu Deven, the fantasy action drama Puli was released in the year 2015 and bankrolled by Shibu Thameens and P T Selvakumar. Thalapathy Vijay and Shruti Haasan played the lead roles in Puli while other pivotal roles were essayed by talented actors namely Hansika Motwani, Sridevi, Vijayakumar, Thambi Ramaiah and many others. The movie was also dubbed in Telugu and Hindi and though the movie didn’t do well in the country, it was liked by overseas audiences. Have a look at more Puli movie trivia.

According to IMDB, the movie also involved Sridevi as a vital character and the portal reported that she regretted doing this movie.

It is a lesser-known fact that the movie was made on a huge budget of about 118 crores and took 200 days to complete the filming.

While Puli is considered to be Vijay’s biggest film ever, it also became the third animal movie of his, Kuruvi and Sura being the first two.

Puli is one of the top-grossing Thalapathy’s movies despite receiving a negative response from the audience.

Puli was Sridevi’s comeback to Tamil cinema after 29 years and was also the last Tamil film of the actor.

While it marked the first Tamil movie of Thalapathy Vijay and Shruti Haasan, it was his second movie with Hansika.

Vijay essayed a double role in the movie whose set for the first schedule was set up in around 100 acres in Chennai.

Also Read 'Thalapathy 65' To Feature Bollywood Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui As The Main Antagonist?

Also Read David Warner As Thalapathy Vijay From 'Master' Leaves Fans In Splits, See Video

Thalapathy Vijay’s movies

Thalapathy Vijay’s movies include a long list of some of the most spectacular movies in the South Indian movie industry. Some of Thalapathy Vijay’s movies are namely Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Pudhiya Geethai, Velayudham, Kannukkul Nilavu, Vasantha Vaasal, Rasigan, Deva, Love Today, Kushi and several others.

Also Read 'Master' Is Thalapathy Vijay's First Pan-India Release; Read Trivia

Also Read Thalapathy Vijay's 25th Film As A Lead Was 'Kannukkul Nilavu', Did You Know?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.