Thalapathy Vijay's #Thalapthy65 Trends On Twitter, Over 100k Tweets Ahead Of Muhurat Puja

After delivering a massive hit this year with Master, Thalapathy Vijay is back again with his upcoming release Thalapathy 65. The action-thriller is already receiving a huge response from Vijay's fans as they trend #Thalapathy65 on Twitter during the pooja ceremony of the movie. Co-star Pooja Hegde also joined the fans to express her anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay's new movie. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be released under Sun Pictures production.

Fans trend #Thalapathy65

The Muharat pooja to commence the production of Thalapathy Vijay's new movie Thalapathy 65 was held at Sun TV Studios in Chennai. Fans and media personalities took to their social media as they could not contain their excitement for the upcoming movie. Pooja Hegde tweeted informing her fans that she will be missing out on the Muharat pooja as she is currently busy shooting somewhere else. She wishes the team of Thalapathy 65 and wrote about how she can not wait to join the team soon.

Big day for all @actorvijay fans! The production of @Nelsondilpkumar ‘s #Thalapathy65 starts with a pooja at the @sunpictures studio. Can’t wait to see what the coming together of these powerhouses will result in! Good luck to the team! @hegdepooja #ThalapathyVijay #Cinema — Akshaye Rathi / à¤…à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥€ (@akshayerathi) March 31, 2021

100k tweets!

Fans of the actor trended the hashtag #Thalapathy65 with more than 100k tweets within only a few hours. A fan page dedicated to Thalapathy Vijay informed the fans that hashtags about the movie and Sun TV are trending on social media even before the official announcement. One user commented tweeting about the pooja ceremony and writing about how he cannot wait to see 'the result after powerhouses of cinemas come together', ending the tweet saying that he wished the entire team good luck for their journey.

Looooking forward #Thalapathy65 ðŸ’«â˜„ðŸ’žðŸ’¥

Pooja today at Sun TV Studio in Chennai. @sunpictures @actorvijay ðŸ‘‘ðŸŽ‰ — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) March 31, 2021

#Thalapathy65 & Sun TV studio tags are trending in India Trends even before the official announcement ðŸ˜Ž #Master @actorvijay — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) March 31, 2021

Another fan tweeted that he cannot wait for the release of the new movie. The social media was flooded with wishes and anticipations from the fans who cannot wait to see Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde together in the upcoming movie. Some fans posted pictures from the pooja ceremony held in Chennai along with wishes for the entire team.

Promo Pic Credit: Thalapathy Vijay Twitter.