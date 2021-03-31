Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65' Commences Shooting After 'Muharat Pooja', See Pictures!

One of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema, Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Thalapathy 65. Director by Nelson Dhilipkumar, the audience will see Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde as the main lead in the movie. The 'Muhurat Pooja' of Thalapathy 65 was held on the 31st of March in Chennai after which the movie commenced its shooting. Check out the pictures from the pooja ceremony here!

Thalapathy Vijay's new movie, Thalapathy 65

The hype of Thalapathy Vijay's new movie was quite evident on social media as fans around the country trended the hashtag #Thalapathy65 on Twitter. The upcoming movie's hashtag went viral even before official announcements or pictures released from the official account. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures released several pictures from the pooja ceremony held in Chennai at Sun TV studios where Thalapathy Vijay made an appearance along with the team of the movie. The actor posed with a bright smile with his team and Thalapathy 65 cast.

Co-lead of Thalapathy 65, Pooja Hegde, expressed her disappointment on Twitter after being unable to attend the pooja ceremony due to prior commitments. However, the actress wished the whole team of Thalapathy 65 the best of luck and hoped to join them soon for the shooting. Fans were quick to circulate these pictures on social media to hype up the anticipation for the movie with hashtags of Thalapathy 65.

Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck â¤ï¸ can’t wait to join you’ll soon ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ» — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2021

Fans reaction to Pooja ceremony pictures

Fans and media personalities alike shared pictures of the pooja ceremony in appreciation of the movie. Many fans wished the team best wishes while many expressed how they can not wait to watch the movie as one fan tweeted 'Another storm sets off'. Fans were also quick to compliment the actor's new look for the movie as they shared snaps of the actor from the ceremony.

About Thalapathy 65 cast

The highly anticipated movie, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will star Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. The rest of the cast is yet to be disclosed as the shooting has already commenced after the Muharat Pooja. Fans of the actor cannot wait for the release of the movie as is evident from the overwhelming response to the pooja ceremony itself.

Promo Pic Credit: Thalapathy Vijay Twitter.