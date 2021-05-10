Last Updated:

Thalapathy Vijay's Unseen Childhood Photo Shared By Srinath, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing

Thalapathy Vijay's childhood photo was shared by his school friend actor Srinath on Twitter. Scroll to see the picture and know more details about it

Thalapathy Vijay

Image- Thalapathy Vijay's Instagram


South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay has garnered immense popularity for his romantic roles. Recently, actor Srinath shared an unseen picture of Thalapathy Vijay from their school days on Twitter. Thalapathy Vijay's childhood photo has his fans gushing over his cuteness. 

Thalapathy Vijay's unseen photo 

The picture by Srinath appeared to have been taken as a class photograph. He has also marked an arrow towards Vijay to let his fans know of how he looked in his school uniform. In the picture, Thalapathy is wearing a white shirt and is intently looking into the camera. Sharing the picture, Srinath wrote in the caption, "Mapla @actorvijay".

As soon as Thalapathy Vijay's unseen photo was shared, his fans rushed in to comment on the picture and express their admiration for him. Many have described him as a 'cutie' while many others have commented using the red heart and love emojis. See their reactions below. 

On April 26, Srinath took to his Twitter to inform his fans that Thalapathy had visited the late actor Vivekh's family to convey his condolences to his family. It was written in the tweet, "Thalapathy Vijay paid a visit to late actor Vivekh sir's house to convert his heartfelt condolences to the family earlier this morning". Sharing the picture, Srinath wrote, "Thats my mama  @actorvijay for you", followed by a red heart. 

Srinath also made a special appearance in Vijay's blockbuster hit movie Master that released theatrically on January 13, 2021. He thanked his fans for making the film a huge hit. In the tweet, he wrote, "We #Master team has crossed 103 days , How many times did you watch master until now ? Thank you fans for making #Master a hit". 

Thalapathy Vijay's movies 

After Master, the 46-year-old is currently filming for his highly anticipated film Thalapathy 65. The movie is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde has been roped to play the female lead in the film. According to a report by Behindwoods.com, the first schedule of the film has been wrapped in Georgia. Duer the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the next schedule of the film has been postponed. 

Image- Still from Master's trailer 

