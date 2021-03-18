'Thalapathy65' Makers Announce A New Film Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fans React

Vijay Sethupathi appears to be having a successful run in the films at the moment and has established himself as one of the ace actors in the industry. His previous film Master with Thalapthy Vijay has made a massive impact at the box office and Sethupathi has been receiving praises for his performance in the film. The makers of the upcoming film Thalapathy65 has announced a new film project that will be starring Sethupathi. This latest announcement has yielded a wave of exciting reactions from the netizens.

Thalapathy65 makers joins forces with Vijay Sethupathi for a new project

The success of Master has made yet another addition to the hit films under the belt of Vijay Sethupathi. The film managed to earn well in theatres even during the time of the ongoing pandemic. The actor already has a long list of upcoming projects to his name at the moment, and the makers of Thalapthy65 have announced yet another film that he will be a part of. The tweet posted by the official account of Sun Pictures has a short introduction video of the new project that shares more details.

The video has a theme that hints at the new film to have a police story in the plot, along with revealing that Ponram would be directing the new project. The project currently holds the title of VJS46 and D. Imman will be composing music for this film. The netizens sent their excited reactions about getting an opportunity of seeing Sethupathi play the role of a cop and congratulated him for his new venture. This announcement also has several reactions from fans who have been constantly asking for updates of Thalapathy65.

Thalapathy 65 Update ? — Mano'Me (@ManokarVj) March 17, 2021

Vijay Sethupathi is set to appear in many upcoming films including Kadaisi Vivasayi, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha, Tughlaq Durbar and many more. He will also be making his debut in Hindi films with Mumbaikar, whose release details are still awaited by fans. Apart from Tamil films, he has also worked in a Malayalam and Telugu film each till date. Further details about his latest project are now awaited.