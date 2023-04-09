Thangalaan video Glimpse To Be Out On Vikram's Birthday

Vikram starrer Thangalaan is planned to be released in 2024. The movie has raised curiosity ever since the first look poster of the film was revelaed, in which Vikram appeared shirtless in a raw and rustic avatar. Ahead of his birthday, the makers of Thangalaan revealed that a video glimpse from the upcoming film will be revealed on April 17.

Fans excited for Vikram's new movie

Pa Ranjith is directing Vikram's Thangalaan. The Ponniyin Selvan I star will be seen in a different look altogether and fans will be delighted to witness a new version of the versatile Tamil star. The makers of Thangalaan made an announcement today with the release of a poster. They shared that a special video glimpse of Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan will be revealed on his birthday on April 17. Chiyaan fans were left excited after this special announcement.

It is said that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in the role of a mining worker at Kolar Gold Fields, KGF, in the film. However, it will only be confirmed when the offical glimpse from the film will be out on April 17. Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan are the female leads in the film. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. UV Creations is presenting the film in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Vikram is awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, it will release on April 28.