Thangam's Mother Reportedly Unhappy With 'KGF: Chapter 2' Makers, Plans Legal Action

Controversies are a part and parcel of the film industry, and even the most successful films are often unsuccessful to escape them. That was also the case with KGF: Chapter 1, which had earned popularity in 2018.

Yash's character Rocky Bhai was allegedly based on a real person Thangam, a rogue from the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka who held a powerful position in the region before being killed in a police encounter in 1997. His mother Pouli had moved to court seeking a stay on the shooting of the film when it had gone on floors four years ago, alleging that he was portrayed in poor light through the movie.

The film is currently in the news for the record-breaking success of its second installment and Pouli is again planning to take legal action against the makers

KGF: Chapter 2 could be in legal trouble; mother of Yash's character Rocky's alleged inspiration Thangam unhappy

Thangam's mother Pouli, as per reports, has threatened legal action against the makers for the portrayal of her son without her permission and in a negative manner. This was not the first time she had expressed her displeasure, as she had filed a case against the makers in 2018. She had also claimed that the makers had not lived up to the promise to show the character in a positive light.

The court had also issued summons to the team at that time in September 2018, two months before the release of the film. However, director Prashanth Neel had later dismissed suggestions that his film was based on Thangam, and added that he was not even aware of his life story.

KGF: Chapter 2

The plot of the KGF films revolves around a hitman from Mumbai, who heads to the KGF area and becomes a popular figure amid his quest for power. The story mainly features his battle with the character Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

The film has gone on to become one of the biggest successes of all time already, reportedly earning close to Rs 800 crore across the globe. Its Hindi version has been a massive hit, becoming the first to hit the Rs 250-crore within just 8 days.

The movie also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj, among others.