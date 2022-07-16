'Thank You': Raashii Khanna Shares A Fun BTS Video Featuring Naga Chaitanya; Watch

The multilingual star Raashii Khanna is currently on her toes as she is busy promoting her upcoming film Thank You with co-actor Chay Akkineni. The duo is having sleepless nights as they are all out to promote their film, however, the two are also having fun at the same time.

The bond between Raashii Khanna and Chay Akkineni is adored by their fans and they are always looking out for a little sneak peek into their friendship. Raashii Khanna recently took it to her Instagram account and shared a fun BTS video of herself along with Chay.

In the video, she can be seen helping out Chay while he gives a byte by being his official prompter. Sharing the video, Raashii Khanna wrote along with it, “I am the official prompter for Chay Akkineni You can thank me Chay.”

Well, clearly the two have a great bond and also a huge fan following. The trailer for their upcoming film Thank You has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Raashii Khanna is totally ruling hearts with her back-to-back phenomenal performances. She will soon set off to promote her big Bollywood debut Yodha and also has web series Farzi lined up further amongst some un-announced projects.

