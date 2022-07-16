Last Updated:

'Thank You': Raashii Khanna Shares A Fun BTS Video Featuring Naga Chaitanya; Watch

Raashii Khanna & Naga Chaitanya are busy with the promotions of Thank You. Recently, Raashii shared a fun BTS video with her co-star on her Instagram.

Written By
Digital Desk
Raashii Khanna

image: chayakkineni/raashiikhanna/insta


The multilingual star Raashii Khanna is currently on her toes as she is busy promoting her upcoming film Thank You with co-actor Chay Akkineni. The duo is having sleepless nights as they are all out to promote their film, however, the two are also having fun at the same time. 

The bond between Raashii Khanna and Chay Akkineni is adored by their fans and they are always looking out for a little sneak peek into their friendship. Raashii Khanna recently took it to her Instagram account and shared a fun BTS video of herself along with Chay. 

In the video, she can be seen helping out Chay while he gives a byte by being his official prompter. Sharing the video, Raashii Khanna wrote along with it, “I am the official prompter for Chay Akkineni You can thank me Chay.”

READ | Naga Chaitanya surprises fans with 'Thank You' BTS clip, announces teaser release date

Well, clearly the two have a great bond and also a huge fan following. The trailer for their upcoming film Thank You has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Raashii Khanna is totally ruling hearts with her back-to-back phenomenal performances. She will soon set off to promote her big Bollywood debut Yodha and also has web series Farzi lined up further amongst some un-announced projects.

READ | 'Thank You' teaser out: Naga Chaitanya embarks on a journey of self-improvement; Watch

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | 'Thank You' Trailer out: Witness Naga Chaitanya navigating his way through life & love
READ | Naga Chaitanya reveals his film 'Thank You' has THIS connection with Mahesh Babu; Find out
First Published:
COMMENT