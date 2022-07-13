'Thank You' Trailer Out: Witness Naga Chaitanya Navigating His Way Through Life & Love

South actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to entertain his fans with his next film Thank You, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Raashii Khanna. Touted to be a family entertainer with elements of self-discovery, the upcoming film has been one of the most-awaited releases. Moreover, it will follow Chaitanya's character journey of navigating his way through life and love.

Ever since the project was announced, the makers are leaving no stones unturned in creating a significant buzz around the film. After piquing fans' excitement levels with the first-look posters and teaser, makers recently dropped the highly awaited trailer of Thank You.

Thank You Trailer out

The Naga Chaitanya starrer's trailer looks like an emotional roller coaster ride that chronicles the life of Abhi. It shows Naga Chaitanya as a young and successful businessman who was once a happy-go-lucky boy but circumstances made him self-centred and arrogant. Moreover, he is shown as an aggressive man who believes he is the sole reason behind his success.

The trailer also gives fans a sneak-peek into Abhi's love life and includes his teenage romance. Although the plot of the film is still not very clear, the trailer hints that Thank You will be a heart-touching emotional journey of self-improvement and self-discovery.

Watch Thank You movie trailer below:

More about Thank You Movie

The film has been helmed by Vikram K Kumar and will release on July 22, 2022. It also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as the female leads. Backed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film's music is scored by composer SS Thaman. BVS Ravi has penned the plot and dialogues for the film. To take a note, this is not the first time Naga Chaitanya will be seen joining hands with director Vikram K Kumar. The duo earlier worked together in Manam and Dhootha.