'Thanmathra' Cast: Mohanlal, Meera Vasudevan And Others In Pivotal Roles

2005 Malayalam film Thanmathra is an adaptation of a short story by Padmarajan, Orma. It revolves around the life of Ramesan Nair, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The Blessy-directorial was successful at the box office and garnered acclaim from the critics and the audience alike. Additionally, the Malayalam drama movie went on to receive numerous awards and nominations in different categories like Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, to name a few.

The film follows the life of Ramesan Nair, who is a government employee. He lives happily with his wife, children Manu and Manju. However, suddenly, Nair starts behaving strangle, facing memory loss. But his family steps up to deal with this trauma while handling his medical condition of Familial Alzheimer’s disease. It forms the plot ahead. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the Thanmathra cast.

The cast of Thanmathra

Mohanlal as Ramesan Nair

Mohanlal, who plays the role of Ramesan Nair, garnered acclaim for his performance. He portrays a government employee, content with his comfortable life and family. However, tragedy struck when his memory starts to fade, which turns out to be a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease. Dealing with his health issues, he keeps high expectations from son Manu, who he wants to become an IAS officer.

Meera Vasudevan as Lekha

Meera Vasudevan plays the role of Ramesan’s wife, Lekha. She is a doting mother to her children and takes care of everyone in the house. Lekha has to deal with the trauma of her husband’s medical condition.

Arjun Lal as Manu Ramesh

Arjun Lal portrays Ramesh’s elder son, Manu Ramesh, who aspires to become an IAS officer. The young boy considers his father as his inspiration. He manages to become responsible after Ramesan gets diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. For his role of Manu, Arjun Lal received awards and appreciation for his performance as a debutant.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Nostalgic Family Photo From 1979

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Iconic Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Legacy With Song From 'Chandni'

Baby Niranjana Vijayan as Manju Ramesh

Baby Niranjana Vijayan plays the role of Manju Ramesh, Ramesan Nair’s youngest child. She is a little girl whom everyone loves. The whole family tries to keep her safe amid the stress.

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Virtually Revisits Himachal Pradesh To Express Her 'love For Cafes'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.