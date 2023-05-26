Last Updated:

'The Diary Of West Bengal' Director In Trouble: Sanoj Mishra Gets Police Notice, Summoned

The West Bengal police have served a legal notice to the director of the Hindi film "The Diary of West Bengal", accusing him of attempting to defame the state.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
The Diary of West Bengal

Image: ANI


The 'Diary of West Bengal' director Sanoj Mishra has been served a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC and he has been asked to appear for questioning in Kolkata's Amherst Street Police Station on May 30. A case has also been registered by the West Bengal police against the film director under Sections 120B/153A/501/504/505/295A of the Indian Penal Code, 66D/84B Information Technology Act (2000) and Section 7 of the Cinematograph Act (1952).

"During the investigation of the above-referred case, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances of this case," the Amherst police station notice to Mishra read.

'I am not a criminal': Sanoj Mishra

Speaking about the police notice, the movie director said, "Our movie is based on the disturbances in West Bengal which shows how the social fabric is breaking there, and how people are suffering there. Our film is based on appeasement politics and vote-bank politics. This film is based on facts and true incidents. All the pieces of evidence were collected. We released the trailer one month back. On May 11, Bengal police registered a case against me. They have filed such sections as if I am a criminal."

"I have full faith in the judiciary. But they should not misuse the law. The Bengal police want to arrest me, but I have done nothing. I am not a criminal. I am a director," he added.

Presented by Wasim Rizvi Films, 'The Diary of West Bengal' movie is produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi. The film is said to be based on the settlement of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi extremists in the state. The movie trailer features Hindu families being forced to leave their homes and an actor, apparently resembles CM Mamata, protesting against CAA and NRC.

First Published:
