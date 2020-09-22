'The Disciple' Directed By Chaitanya Tamhane Wins An Award At The Toronto Film Festival

The Disciple, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., has won the Amplify Voices award presented by Canada Goose at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. This is the third award for The Disciple, this month, after bagging the Best Screenplay award and the International Critics’ Prize by FIPRESCI at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

The Disciple wins at the Toronto Film Festival

The Disciple was selected for the Amplify Voices award by the all-Canadian jury comprising actress Sarah Gadon, actor and producer Damon D’Oliveira, and director Danis Goulet. The jury described The Disciple​​​​​​​, as a visually sumptuous and insightful film. The citation read: "Masterful in its restraint, this film about a struggling classical Indian musician explores the tension between traditional discipline and the contemporary impulse to be instantly validated."

Chaitanya Tamhane said that they are super excited on hearing the news. Since there is a lockdown in Mumbai, the news brightened their day and gave them hope. Chaitanya Tamhane thanked Cameron Bailey and the entire team of TIFF for selecting The Disciple, and giving them an award for the Best Screenplay. The director dedicated the award to the producer of the film Vivek Gomber and mentioned that the film would not have been possible without them.

Chaitanya Tamhane also expressed his gratitude towards the audience of the film festival who make TIFF what it is. He also thanked those who supported his work and his films, which meant a lot to him.

The Disciple stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. It follows the story of a man Sharad Nerulkar who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist. He diligently follows the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. But as days pass by, he starts to wonder if it is possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for.

(With inputs from PR)

