The Disciple Review: Engrossing Journey Of A Musician As He Strives To Achieve Excellence

The Disciple is a Marathi language film directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The film revolves narrates the struggle of an aspiring Khayal singer, Sharad. The movie's cast includes Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave and Kiran Yadnyopavit.

Plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around Sharad Nerulkar who devotes his life and adheres to stringent rules and follows the traditions of an old master who is his guru and his father. When years pass by, Sharad is left to wonder if his art will be appreciated by modern society. He starts to think if in modern society he would be able to achieve the excellence that he is striving for. As the plot of the film unfolds, one gets to see the journey of devotion, passion and search for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai.

Sharad is someone who grew up hearing stories about his master’s past. He grows up hearing about the secret knowledge and which is intimidating to him and a complex art form that they are trying to perfect. But after a point of time, Sharad starts feeling lost. He tries to figure out and navigate a practical and real life. Sharad tries to understand if the complex art form can be understood by the contemporary world and lifestyle of the world. And he starts his journey trying to navigate life through it.

What works for the plot?

The story of The Disciple is an intense drama portraying the life of a vocalist trying to perfect his art. The cinematography and direction are both great and the background score is beautiful and heart touching. The actors have done a decent job in portraying their characters and have been able to bring them to life.

Final thoughts

Chaitanya Tamhane received a lot of appreciation for his debut film Court which premiered in Venice’s Horizons section in 2014. The Disciple is also one of a kind of film and gives the viewer an engrossing experience by delicately building Sharad’s character. The roots of Indian classical music are beautifully beaded in the film and give an insight into the lives of artists striving to popularize their art and traditional music. The actors in the film have made the characters look very real. The film must be watched as it promises a different experience altogether.

Rating: 4/5

