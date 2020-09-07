'The Disciple' Review: Fans Hail The Film And Call It A 'phenomenal Success', See Tweets

The Marathi language Indian drama titled The Disciple, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane has been receiving heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for its storyline, acting skills and much more. The film has been garnering rave reviews from fans as they have been flooding the social media handles with praise for the director and the film.

Fans have also gone on to trend #TheDisciple and #ChaitanyaTamhane on the microblogging site. And in the trend, they have been giving their reviews about the film’s storyline and acting skills.

Fans have not only been giving their reviews about the film but have also been congratulating the makers as The Disciple premiered at the Venice Film Festival. It also took India 19 years to return to the Venice Film Festival's main competition. Looking at the comments from netizens seems like the makers have kept up with the expectation of the audiences and the film turned out to be a hit among them. Many celebrities have also gone on to comment all thing nice after the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

One of the users wrote, “Goosebumps! The only Indian film in the last 2 decades to be accepted in the Main Competition category in @la_Biennale (Venice Film Festival). #ChaitanyaTamhane is the man who's brought this glory to the nation.” While the other one wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to #ChaitanyaTamhane for the phenomenal success of #TheDisciple. #VeniceFilmFestival”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Proud moment for India..... and Marathi Cinema ❤️#ChaitanyaTamhane & Team (Magicians behind the marathi movie "Court") are now ready to repeat that magic once again 🙌

Can’t wait to watch #TheDisciple. https://t.co/MGqSeLCjqz — Nilesh Jadhav (@ClickMedicoGuy) September 5, 2020

A moment to cherish, to respect, to wish, to be very very proud and happy for this man #ChaitanyaTamhane 🙏✌️❤️👏🇮🇳#TheDisciple https://t.co/aqWqLqr9RH — Karthik Siva (@Kartikfilmmaker) September 5, 2020

Goosebumps!

The only Indian film in the last 2 decades to be accepted in the Main Competition category in @la_Biennale (Venice Film Festival). #ChaitanyaTamhane is the man who's brought this glory to the nation. https://t.co/0AYMP8xAbY — Saurav Kumar (@sauravahead) September 6, 2020

It's so amazing to see @alfonsocuaron on a #Marathi language movie's credit slate!

Such bravery to not make it in English/Hindi for "reach"!

Looking forward to this winner! #VeniceFilmFestival2020 #TheDisciple #ChaitanyaTamhane https://t.co/730RQfCFMU — SattarkaBachchan (@musaafirnama) September 5, 2020

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to #ChaitanyaTamhane for phenomenal success of #TheDisciple.#VeniceFilmFestival — Mayur Garg (@mayurrgargg) September 6, 2020

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter to congratulate the director and makers of the film. The actor penned a sweet note about how happy everyone must be. Apart from that, Nimrat Kaur penned on her social media handle and she showed her support for the film. She wrote, “What talent and possibilities look like!! Heart suit. #SOPROUD #TheDisciple #ChaitanyaTamhane #VivekGomber". Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s tweet below.

Indian Cinema on world stage.

Not that bad an industry after all 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/fzMBFp0nxO — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 5, 2020

About the film

Written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, the film stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid and Sumitra Bhave in lead roles. The movie a lifetime journey devoted to the art of Indian classical music. Watch the trailer below.

