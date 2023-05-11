The Elephant Whisperers Director Kartiki Gonsalves Pens Special Note For MS Dhoni

The Elephant Whisperer's Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves and the elephant caregivers - Bomman and Bellie were recently honoured by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the four-time IPL champions during a special ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The felicitation took place after a training session. During the event, CSK skipper MS Dhoni presented customised jerseys to the trio.

The director shared a picture of herself with MS Dhoni on her Instagram handle. She captioned that picture, “It was such an honor to meet you @mahi7781 ! Thank you @chennaiipl for recognising our work and supporting our Asian Elephants." Kartiki and Dhoni, in the picture, were seen posing with a customised CSK jersey for Kartiki. Check out the photo below:

The franchise also shared a video on social media, showcasing MS Dhoni meeting the honored guests. Dhoni can be seen interacting with them, shaking hands, posing for photos, and presenting customised jerseys. He also introduced his daughter Ziva to the real-life heroes and Kartiki. CSK captioned the video as "Tudumm Special occasion with special people #whistepodu #yellove."

In addition to this, the franchise has planned a dedicated event to honour these real-life heroes and the filmmaker during their upcoming home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Rupa Gurunath, the owner of CSK, along with CEO KS Viswanathan, will present mementos to the honourees. Furthermore, a generous donation will be made to the Madumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation to support the welfare of elephants.

KS Viswanathan expressed his delight at celebrating the accomplishments of the elephant caregivers and Kartiki, whose storytelling reached a global audience. He emphasised the importance of conserving Asian elephants and highlighted CSK's commitment to supporting Ammu and Raghu, two elephants, by contributing to their living expenses.

CSK Table Point

Currently standing second in the IPL points table with seven wins and 15 points. This special event honouring Kartiki Gonsalves, Bomman, and Bellie not only recognizes their achievements, but also highlights CSK's commitment to social causes and conservation efforts. The felicitation serves as a reminder that sports and entertainment can be powerful platforms to raise awareness and support noble causes. CSK continues to inspire its fans with its on-field performances and off-field initiatives that make a positive impact on society.