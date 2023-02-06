Guneet Monga, whose documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers bagged an Oscar nomination this year, recently said that just being called ‘Bollywood’ is not the true representation of Indian cinema. In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, Monga said that India has many languages and the Oscar nomination of a regional and commercially successful film like RRR (Telugu) as well as the nominations for documentary titles The Elephant Whisperers (Tamil) and All That Breathes, is merging the lines between Bollywood and other languages.

When asked how she feels about three Indian films bagging Oscars nominations in the same year, something that has happened for the first time ever, The Elephant Whisperers producer said, “I think it's a testimony of time and a statement of our diversity. It's amazing that we have an incredible commercial blockbuster film in Telugu as RRR and then there is this Tamil short documentary The Elephant Whisperers. And then there's All That Breathes. So it's India on its whole."

She added, "It's not just one language and it's actually unifying us. India has many languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali. We have so many film industries in our country and Tamil, Telugu, Hindi are of course large footprint industries. But actually, with the coming of digital platforms, I think a lot of North India has discovered Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema at a deeper level. And even globally."

'Just being called Bollywood is not the true representation of Indian cinema'

Speaking further, Guneet Monga said that with the success of regional films at global level, the lines between the film industries are merging.

"The lines are merging and I'm the most excited because all my life I've gone around in all these international festivals and said India has so many languages and so many industries and we do amazing work in Tamil and Telugu, but we're just called as Bollywood which is not a true representation of us."

She added, "We are Indian cinema. I think this changes our definition. Now, as a country and as language, we are all called Indian cinema and not just Bollywood, Tollywood. Those words are not nice. Plus, this is our diversity at its best so I'm excited."

Guneet Monga reacts to original vs remake debate

The Elephant Whisperers' producer also commented on original content at a time when most of the commercial films in Bollywood are inspired or remakes of previous films.

When asked if her film's Oscar nomination is a win for original cinema, she said, "Documentaries are something which is so personal. It's a different genre altogether. I would say it's a win. It's a win for audiences to be able to experience it. I think digital platforms have brought in the world of documentaries so that firstly audiences can consume them and not think, "oh, this is not something for me."

"Documentaries are so interesting and the minute it is real life, the stakes get so high. It's real people telling their story and where it takes its own time to develop, nurture, beats to come in, drama to come in. Otherwise, it's the same thing. Life is unfolding. So it's a very different format than fiction,” she added.

"I always feel like the stakes are higher in a documentary. To make a documentary this engaging, so it’s more real. In fact, I have some friends who these days say that they only watch documentaries because you grow a little more, you learn a little more and it's not something that is made-up.”

On what she hopes the viewers to takeaway after watching The Elephant Whisperers, Monga also said that the Kartiki Gonsalves directorial is more about co-existence. She further gave an example of Bomman and Bellie, who in the documentary say that they take whatever they need from the jungle, but only the amount they need and not more. The Elephant Whisperers' producer wants her viewers to understand the importance of the wild and the jungle.

About The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The film bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film Category on January 24. The film's story revolves around a Tamil Nadu couple - Bomman and Bellie, who are elephant caretakers and their bond with the wild animal.

The Elephant Whisperers, originally shot in Tamil, is produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga.