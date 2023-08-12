The Freelancer's Navneet Malik On Taking Inspiration From Vijay Sethupathi: His Ability...

Navneet Malik is an Indian actor who rose to fame for his role in the film titled Heropanti 2. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming web series The Freelancer starring Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina. Recently, Navneet opened up about his journey while working on the series.

3 things you need to know

Navneet Malik will play a prominent role in The Freelancer series.

The web series will release on OTT on September 1.

The series is based on the book A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat.

Navneet Malik calls actor Vijay Sethupathi his inspiration

Navneet Malik revealed that he drew inspiration from Vijay Sethupathi and studied his performances to breathe life into his character in The Freelancer web series. Navneet will be seen playing the role of Mohsin in the series and will share a screen with Mohit Raina and others. According to ANI, the actor stated that Vijay is one of those actor who embodies his antagonistic roles with perfection.

(Navneet Malik says he took inspiration from Vijay Sethupathi for his character as Mohsin | Image: Navneet Malik)

He said, "His ability to infuse complexity, depth, and a touch of humanity into those characters is truly motivating. I've closely observed his dialogue delivery, expressions, and body language, learning from his remarkable acting skills." He further mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi's movies including Vikram, Vikram Vedha, and Master left a deep impact on him and his career. He claimed that he watched all these movies almost five times before beginning the shoot of The Freelancer.

Navneet shared that he took inspiration from Vijay's onscreen characters and added his own touch to it to portray the role of Mohsin. He said, "I keep his wisdom to not settle for being forgettable and to truly embrace the role. He reminds me that each role is a chance to leave a lasting impression."

More about The Freelancer

The Freelancer is directed by Bhav Dhulia and will stream online from September 1. The plot of the film revolves around a rescue mission after a young girl gets stuck in war-torn Syria. The series will also feature John Kokken, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sushant Singh, among others in prominent roles.