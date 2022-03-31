'The Ghost': Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Up Key Schedule Of Upcoming Action-thriller In Dubai

Fans will witness south superstar Nagarjuna in an intense avatar for his forthcoming project The Ghost, co-starring Sonal Chauhan. The upcoming actioner, which is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru, marks the leading duo's first-time collaboration, with Akkineni Nagarjuna reportedly playing the character of an Interpol officer.

The Ghost team recently wrapped an intense schedule of the film in Dubai, with makers dropping an intriguing poster as they made the announcement. They also revealed that the Dubai schedule comprises a few high octane action scenes as well as a 'mesmerizing song.'

Akkineni Nagarjuna wraps up key schedule of The Ghost in Dubai

Taking to their Twitter handle on Thursday, March 31, production banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP dropped a glimpse of Nagarjuna and Sonal from the film, showcasing them as Interpol officers with ammunitions in their hands. In the backdrop, one can see a helicopter and a couple of men lying unconscious on the ground as the duo marches with pride.

In the caption, they mentioned, "Team #TheGHOST wrapped up a Key & An Exciting Schedule in Dubai Few High Octane Action Scenes & A Mesmerising Song was shot in this schedule." Take a look.

The team will now be stationed in Hyderabad to film the next and final schedule of the project. It also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, and Simmi Ghoshal in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Tree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, the film is one of Nagarjuna's highly anticipated projects after Bangarraju.

Makers had earlier considered Kajal Aggarwal for the lead role, however, Chauhan was eventually roped in. According to ANI, ''The makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine pair on-screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film.''

The project's technical crew comprises composer Bharatt Saurabh, editor Dharmendra Kakarala, cinematographer Mukesh G among other notable names.

