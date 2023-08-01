The Ghost Star Anikha Surendran To Join Dhanush Starrer D50?

Dhanush has begun the filming of his second directorial, which is tentatively titled D50. Apart from directing, the actor will also be starring as a lead in the film. Now, reports suggest that the makers are in talks with female celebs for a pivotal role.

The Newsmakers

Dhanush, on July 5, took to his Twitter handle to announce his next film and revealed that he will be directing the film. He also unveiled the first look, in which he can be seen standing on a rock, looking at the city in the distance. Through his tweet, Dhanush informed us that the team had started with the filming. Now, a buzz is that Anikha Surendran will star alongside Dhanush.

(Anika Surendran made her debut as a child artist in the film Kadha Thudarunnu (2010) | Image: Instagram)

Who's saying what?

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and claimed that Anikha joined the star cast. In his tweet, he hinted that the actress has got a major role in the film. "Anikha Surendran confirmed for Dhanush's D50. Child artist to major role = tremendous growth!" read the tweet.

(A screengrab from Manobala's tweet | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/Twitter)

However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports.

Meanwhile...

D50, set against a North Chennai backdrop, is reportedly a gangster flick. It will revolve around the lives of brothers. It will be Dhanush's second film as a director after Pa. Paandi, starring Revathi and Prasanna. It is being produced under the banner Sun Pictures.

Apart from D50, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Captain Miller. Helmed by Arun Matheshwaran, the flick is set before the Independence of India. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, John Kokken, and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser and announced that the film will hit the theatres on December 15.