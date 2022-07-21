Last Updated:

The Gray Man: Dhanush Says He Felt Like 'coolest Dad' When He Walked Red Carpet With Kids

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film 'The Gray Man', which is scheduled to release on the platform on July 22.

Adelle Fernandes
the gray man

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja


Much-loved actor Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, which is scheduled to release on the platform on July 22. The Mumbai premiere of the film recently took place and the actor opened up about several aspects of the movie.

He also said that he felt like the 'coolest dad' as he recently walked the red carpet with his sons Linga and Yathra. 

Dhanush on attending The Gray Man premiere with his sons

At an event in Mumbai with The Gray Man team including the Russo Brothers, Dhanush mentioned walking the red carpet with his sons made him feel like the 'coolest dad' in the world, as per a report by OTTplay.

He also mentioned that his children were 'very excited' to be walking the red carpet with their dad and 'loved the film'. He mentioned he was in for a 'big surprise' when he saw Linga and Yathra having a 'gala time' at the event. Dhanush also mentioned this was because he usually feels uncomfortable doing anything other than facing the camera, but his sons were quite 'chilled'.

They also played games on their phones and made themselves feel comfortable. sharing the red carpet with his sons 'meant the world' to the actor.

Dhanush shared a picture from the film's premiere that he attended with his sons a few days ago and left fans excited. He mentioned that his sons have 'stolen the show' from him as he posted a picture of the trio sharing the red carpet. Dhanush opted for a classic black and white tuxedo suit, and his sons opted for formal outfits as well. They stood on either side of their dad and smiled from ear to ear. Sharing the picture online Dhanush had written, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you  At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

The Gray Man release date

The Gray Man will also see some of Hollywood's much-loved stars including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and many more.

The trailer of the film gave fans a glimpse into what to expect and included several action-packed and thrilling scenes. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, the film will be an adaptation of a novel by Mark Greaney by the same name and will release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja

