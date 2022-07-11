South sensation Dhanush has been piquing the curiosity of his fans ever since he announced his association with Russo Brothers for The Gray Man. The upcoming Netflix project marks his international debut where he shall be seen sharing screen space with some phenomenal actors like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and more.

As the makers and fans count on the number of days left for the film’s premiere, a special screening was organised in LA. After the screening, a special press conference was also organised where the star-studded cast was present to share their experience of working on the project along with their major takeaways from the film. Dhanush was approached with a question regarding how excited he was when he got to know about the project.

Dhanush shares excitement about bagging The Gray Man

It is pertinent to note that Dhanush plays a small but pivotal role in the film. Apparently, he plays an assassin with hardly any dialogue. When asked about being part of the project and how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said: “I don’t know how I ended up in this film,” which eventually left everyone split.

He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that there was a Hollywood project. I was like, 'ok'. He said it was a big film. I asked, 'which film?' He said that it was a big film. Then, I asked him to share the details. It couldn't get bigger than this. Of course, I don't have much screen time. But, I was super thrilled. I was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more. This was such an amazing opportunity. I hope I delivered."

A couple of days back, amid much anticipation and excitement among the fans for the film, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon,” they said.

The Gray Man will have a limited release in the US on July 15, which will be followed by a worldwide premiere on Netflix on July 22. Apart from Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard are part of the cast.

IMAGE: Twitter/@smritigit_pal/Instagram/DhanushKRaja