The Great Indian Kitchen Movie Selected For Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

The Great Indian Kitchen is ready to charm movie lovers internationally. The Jeo Baby directed film has been officially selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. Jeo himself shared the news on Instagram and said that he is very happy about the film receiving this recognition.

‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

The Great Indian Kitchen has been receiving glowing reviews since it began streaming on several OTT platforms. The Jeo Baby directed Malayalam film focuses on a progressive woman who finds herself married to a teacher belonging to a patriarchal family. The film’s plot also progresses around the time Kerala was making headlines for the Sabarimala temple verdict.

Now, The Great Indian Kitchen movie has been selected to be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. As mentioned earlier, Jeo Baby announced this news through an official post on Instagram. In the post, the critically acclaimed film’s director wrote, “We are happy to announce that @thegreatindiankitchenmovie is an official selection at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival 2021”. Take a look at Jeo Baby’s Instagram post below.

Jeo Baby’s Instagram post was flooded with plenty of likes and comments. One Instagram user commented, “I won’t be surprised if this movie wins the prestigious award”. One fan simply wrote, “Wow. Congrats”. A few others chose to comment with a bunch of emojis on this news. Take a look at all of these comments on Jeo Baby’s Instagram post below.

Rani Mukerji gives a thumbs up to 'The Great Indian Kitchen' movie

Rani Mukerji is in awe of Jeo Baby’s film The Great Indian Kitchen. The Bollywood actor sent a message to her Aiyyaa co-star Prithviraj about it and wanted him to forward her message to Baby. In her message to Prithviraj, Rani said that she thinks the film is “brilliant”. In her message wrote that The Great Indian Kitchen is “one of the greatest Indian films” that have released recently. Jeo Baby posted a screenshot of his conversation with Prithviraj on Facebook. Along with the screenshot the Jeo wrote, “Happiness is. TGIK Amazon effect”. Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s message to Jeo Baby below.

Image Credit: Jeo Baby Facebook

Promo Image Credit: Jeo Baby Instagram

