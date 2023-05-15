The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Starrer Shows Cancelled In UK, Here's Why

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma in the lead role is continuing its dream run at the domestic box office. After the film's huge success, Sudipto Sen announced that the film will be released in more than 40 countries on May 12. However, despite the film being scheduled to release in the United Kingdom on the same date, the shows were cancelled in the country.

The Kerala Story's release in the UK has been deferred supposedly due to delays caused by the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC). The news came to notice after a British cinema operator said that the screening of the film was cancelled as it didn't receive an age rating on time for the film's release on May 12. The BBFC took to their official Twitter handle and informed people about The Kerala Story going through their classification process. They further added that the film will be available for screening in the UK after receiving age rating and content advice. The tweet read, "The Kerala Story is still going through our classification process. Once the film has received a BBFC age rating and content advice, it will be available to be screened in UK cinemas." Take a look at the tweet below:

The Kerala Story is still going through our classification process. Once the film has received a BBFC age rating and content advice, it will be available to be screened in UK cinemas. 1/2 — BBFC (@BBFC) May 12, 2023

More about The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles. The entire team is currently basking in the success of the film as it recently entered the ₹100 crore club. It became the fourth film of the year to cross this mark. So far, the film has collected a grand total of approximately ₹108 crore, as per film critic Sumit Kadel. The movie has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. However, it has been banned in West Bengal by CM Mamata Banerjee.