The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma Film Set To Enter ₹200 Crore Club

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma is inching to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie is going strong at the box office even on the second Wednesday (May 17) since its release. As of May 17, the movie has earned a total of ₹164. 52 crore.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted the latest The Kerala Story box office collection. The movie earned ₹7.90 crore on the second Wednesday since its release. This makes the movie’s total earnings amounting upto ₹164.52 Crore.

Film critic Sumit Kadel had previously reported that the Adah Sharma starrer film has become the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023. The movie has surpassed the box office collections of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and also the collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was released on May 5 and breached the ₹150 Crore mark within 11 days of release.

The Kerala Story released in the UK

After much contention over the release of The Kerala Story in the United Kingdom, Adah Sharma took to her Twitter to announce its release. Adah tweeted a BTS photo of the shoot along with the tweet. Adah wrote in her tweet, “FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK. This is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986. आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show off Karna hai! Nahi toh kya dosti," wrote the actress.”.

FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK 😅❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has made headlines ever since its release. Adah Sharma stars as the lead character in the movie. The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie narrates the story of a young girl who aspires to be a medical nurse but gets abducted and later is forcefully converted to Islam.