The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Week 1: Adah Sharma Starrer Continues Its Dream Run

The Kerala Story is enjoying a good run at the domestic box office. The Adah Sharma starrer movie, which has also been mired in controversy, is receiving heavy footfall in cinema halls. The Kerala story has collected from Rs 80 crore box office collection in first week.

According to Sumit Kadel, The Kerala Story earned Rs 12.50 crore on Thursday (May 11), higher than the collection of the previous day. As per his estimate, the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of Saturday (May 13). In his latest Tweet, the film critic wrote, “#TheKeralaStory First Week ends on a HISTORIC NOTE. After the Fantastic first weekend, film went bonkers on weekdays by clocking Double Digit each day. 2nd weekend would be Higher Than 1st Weekend, will breach 100 cr nett mark on its 2nd Sat. Fri ₹ 8.03 Cr Sat ₹ 11.22 Cr Sun ₹ 16.40 Cr Mon ₹ 10.07 Cr Tue ₹ 11.14 Cr Wed ₹ 12 Cr Thu ₹ 12.50 cr Total ₹ 81.36 Cr Nett."

The Kerala Story Week 1 Box Office collection at a glance

The Kerala Story has earned more than Rs 10 crore at the box office every day in its first week. The total collection of the movie crossed Rs 80 crore in the first week of its release. Film critic Sumit Kadel compared the movie’s run with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The Kerala Story, he said, will surpass The Kashmir Files' total earnings and will earn more than Rs 200 crore owing to a good word of mouth. Sumit further shared that The Kerala Story would have earned more in its first week had it been screened in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Adah Sharma reacts to The Kerala Story box office success

Apart from the movie, Adah Sharma’s performance as Shalini/Fatima in The Kerela Story is also being praised by audience and critics. The actress has constantly responded to the overwhelming love showered on her. Adah Sharma also took to her Instagram to announce that the movie will release in 37 countries internationally on May 12.