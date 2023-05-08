The Kerala Story Controversy: Sudipto Sen Says 'only Those People Are Protesting Who...'

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen recently commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Protests have been erupting against the controversial content of the film with it also facing a ban in some regions of the country. Director Sudipto Sen has shared his opinion on the perspective of those protesting.

Sudipto Sen comments on protests against the film

The director relayed how many of those protesting against The Kerala Story have in fact, not watched the film. Sen even relayed two instances of those protesting against the content changing their minds and intimating them about the same, after watching it. As reported by ANI, he said, "We have two testimonies, if you will see them you will laugh. Once our teaser was released, one boy was constantly abusing our co-producer for the last two months. Yesterday, after watching our film, the boy texted, 'I apologise to you publicly. I have no other objection'. And I too got abusive texts. So, if you guys feel that justification has not been done to the story after watching the movie, then you guys can take those two testimonials from us and you will come to know". Sen further reiterated how those that were opposed to the subject matter of the film, completely changed their stance after watching it. The director further stated, "In today's date, only those people are protesting who have not seen the film".

Sudipto Sen on the support received for the film

The director went on to elaborate how the community allegedly under fire in the film has been the first to thank the makers for bringing this story to the public. Sen cited the many comments on the team's social media handles as proof. He said, "The kind of reaction we are getting if you go through our Instagram and Twitter, you will see almost half of the comments are from that community, who after watching the film, are saying that this story was supposed to be said long back and they are thanking us to tell this story".

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of girls who went missing from the state of Kerala only to be later found to have joined the terrorist group ISIS. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The film and its makers are currently contending with varying degrees of protest and support across the country.