The Kerala Story Director Says 'West Bengal Hall Owners Getting Calls To Not Show Film'

After the ban on the screening of The Kerala Story in West Bengal was lifted by the Supreme Court, director Sudipto Sen alleged that he has been told that cinema hall owners in West Bengal are "getting calls to not show his film". Sen and lead actress Adah Sharma attended a press conference in Kolkata, with the alleged victims of radicalisation also present. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah also joined them virtually.

At the press conference, the makers also showed a video clip to the press in which real victims talked about the film’s story where they mentioned that it was absolutely true and a lot more than 32,000 women have gone missing. This claim has been much debated. The makers answered questions from the media and talked about the ban and eventual permission on the screenings in West Bengal as per the court order.

Sudipto Sen on the The Kerala Story screening in West Bengal

Sudipto Sen spoke at length at the press meet in Kolkata. The ban on screening of The Kerala Story in West Bengal was lifted by the Supreme Court on May 18. Sen said, "I have a lot of respect from the West Bengal Chief Minister. We even requested her to watch the film with us. It is not a matter of my film being my ego. This is the story of thousands of women who have been victims of forced conversion. Those women need Mamata Banerjee's support." About lifting of the ban in West Bengal and how still the film is allegedly not being screened, Sen said, "We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal, we are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls to not show the film (The Kerala Story)."

#WATCH | "We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal, we are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls to not show the film (The Kerala Story)," alleges movie's director Sudipto Sen pic.twitter.com/UQYcek0abs — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

The Kerala Story box office report

At the box office, The Kerala Story has earned over Rs 171 crore in two weeks since its release. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The film was released in cinema halls on May 5 and is performing well despite competition from other thetrical releases. As per early estimates, it is en route to earning Rs 200 crore.