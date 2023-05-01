The Kerala Story Exposes Uncomfortable Truth, Have Evidence To Back Up Claims: Makers

Amid the raging controversy over The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma, one of the actors in the film said the film contains nothing derogatory about the state, in an exclusive conversation with Republic. "I'm a girl and I find this really scary. I saw on social media that our film was trending on number one today. The next thing I saw was my timeline looked like the stock market. People were throwing numbers in exchange for human lives. I thought that was scary."

"We are trying to tell you that girls were manipulated for money. Boys got money to make them fall in love with them, to manipulate and brainwash them. They were raped and drugged. They were taken to ISIS. I can promise that nothing derogatory is said about Kerala. I'm from Kerala. We have, in fact, shown Kerala as beautiful," she said.

Uncomfortable truth: Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Meanwhile, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, producer of the film said they have enough evidence to back the claim made in the trailer that 32,000 women are missing from the state. He further said the film is based on an uncomfortable truth and people are finding obscure reasons to discredit it.

"The easiest way is to talk about numbers (about 32,000 girls gone missing). Let's assume that the number we have put up is not 32,000 but 30,000 or 28,000 or 500. Is it, not a huge number? Is it, not a huge human tragedy? Let's not keep focus away from human tragedy...I'm looking at the pain and suffering these girls have gone through," he said.

Shah, who is also the creative director and co-writer of the film, said, "The Kerala Story is the story of three girls converted through manipulation. I can assure that we have enough evidence to show that our numbers are correct."

We stand by every sentence: Director Sudipto Sen

Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story told Republic only a few political masterminds are tarnishing the film which has been cleared by the censor board. "When we started working on the film, I was travelling alone, and when we chased the stories. After a point of time, the number is staggering. Humongous human tragedy is going on...Indian girls were also targeted(sic)."

"There are certain social-political realities in Kerala which were compelling the whole happening or accentuated and the number suddenly became staggering. When we started putting all the cases, we found a pattern. Every second or third household is experiencing this kind of human tragedy. We picked up three stories and graphically told stories of three girls," he said.

"In the film, we stand by every sentence told by our actors. If anybody finds any fault, we are available to say sorry for that. The Censor Board kept our film for two months and scrutinised it through Muslim scholars and others. Only a few political masterminds are tarnishing it. Do you think as a filmmaker I should reply to that?" Sen asked.

The Kerala Story is set to release in theatres on May 5. Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is said to trace the series of events that led to 32,000 women from the state going missing.