The Kerala Story: Governor Of Tamil Nadu Watches The Film, Says 'Thanks For Exposing...'

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is busy making waves in India. Recently, Tamil Nadu governor R. N. Ravi watched the film and shared his review on Twitter. In the tweet, he thanked the team for "exposing horrific reality." "Watched 'The Kerala Story'. Thanks for exposing a thinly veiled horrific reality.: Governor Ravi," read the tweet.

The Kerala Story, which released last month, has been making headlines owing to its plot. However, despite all the controversies, the movie is all set to enter the ₹200 crore club, and if it does, then it will be the second Hindi film after Pathaan this year to cross the coveted number, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out the tweet below:

What did Adah Sharma tweet after Saturday's box-office collection?

The actress, who has been basking in the success of The Kerala Story, shared her happiness on seeing the numbers of Saturday's box office collection. "On the third Saturday in India more people went to watch TKS than the first ! whaaaaa???!!!! Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many. It's just two days old in the UK …. USA ,Cannada , Australia, and other countries been reading your messages as well."

On Saturday, the movie earned Rs 9.15 crore, taking the total to Rs 187.47 crore. "#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/PIdIwl4c8J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2023

The Kerala Story until last week was banned in West Bengal by the state government. However, a few days ago the Supreme Court of India stayed the ban on the film in West Bengal. According to ANI, despite SC's order, theaters in Kolkata have not been screening the film. The theater owners said that it's impossible to cancel slots that are already booked. Lack of slots is the reason why The Kerala Story isn't being screened in the city.