The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah cleared the air about reports going around claiming that the film's team had tweaked details of its teaser following the controversy around the number of women who had fallen victim to the alleged ISIS brides plot. "The Kerala Story teaser description that released five months ago, was hacked for five minutes and it was changed. The 32,000 girls number was changed to three and people started spreading screenshots and it went viral. But the correct data is now back," Vipul Shah said in an exclusive conversation with Republic during The Debate.

The Kerala Story trailer and teaser triggered controversy for its premise which deals with the allegedly forcible conversion of Hindu women in Kerala, their eventual radicalisation and them going on to join the Islamic State, the fundamentalist organisation engaged in terrorist activities. Vipul Shah's clarification came after news reports doing the rounds that the description of the teaser had been tweaked.

The Kerala Story kept making headlines Thursday after the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court rejected pleas seeking stay on its release. The Kerala High Court is scheduled to hear six petitions on the film on Friday, May 5, the same day the film is scheduled to release.

Courts refuse to stay release

While the Supreme Court said the film has been certified by a board and the matter should be heard by an appropriate forum. The Madras High Court, on the other hand, dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by journalist-activist B R Aravindakshan. According to the petitioner, the bench hearing his PIL asked him why he had approached the court in the "last hour", and that had he come earlier, the court could have asked someone to watch the film and decide, PTI reported.

Kerala CM incensed

The film has stoked massive controversy in Kerala and the rest of the country. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “A glance at the trailer gives the impression that the movie was deliberately produced with the aim of communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against Kerala. By placing Kerala, the land of secularism, as the centre of religious extremism, it is repeating the Sangh Parivar’s propaganda. Propaganda films and the othering of Muslims should be viewed in the context of various efforts made by the Sangh Parivar to gain an advantage in electoral politics in Kerala,” in a Facebook post.

“Yet in the film, this false allegation is made the main story premise only because of the eagerness to humiliate Kerala in front of the world. The Sangh Parivar is trying to destroy the atmosphere of religious harmony in Kerala and sow poisonous seeds of communalism,” the Chief Minister said.