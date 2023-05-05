The Kerala Story Row Widens: Union Ministers Slam Congress For 'backing Terror Tendencies'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 5 attacked the Congress, while referring to the controversy surrounding Hindi film 'The Kerala Story', Union Ministers like Anurag Thakur and Mansukh Mandaviya have also hit out at the Congress for practising double standards. While Thakur indirectly lashed out at the Congress by saying that freedom of expression is very selective for some groups of selective outrage, Mandaviya accused the Congress of negotiating with people having radicalised thought.

'The Kerala Story' is a controversial film based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young 32,000 Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS). Referring to the movie, PM Modi on Friday raised the issue in his election speech in Karnataka's Ballari and said that the movie exposes the terror elements. He also accused the Congress of opposing the film that exposes the terror truth.

'Congress is standing with terror tendencies,' PM Modi hits out at age-old party

The Prime Minister said, "The film 'The Kerala Story' is in vogue these days. How terroristic conspiracies are being nurtured in Kerala, a state which is otherwise known for being a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people? The truth is being unveiled by this film."

"It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. The Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he added.

After the PM's remark on the controversial film, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur without mentioning the name attacked the Congress on Twitter, saying "This ecosystem reacts in a typical pattern whenever any film/research work brings out some chilling and untold stories like The Kerala Story. This chaotic ecosystem, which is so angry and desperate, tried to create similar narratives against ‘The Kashmir Files’ to hush up the genocide of Hindus by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in J&K. Freedom of expression is very selective for such groups of selective outrage. ‘The Kerala Story’ is an eye-opener; it is time to save Kerala and our brothers and sisters from the monster of terrorism."

This ecosystem reacts in a typical pattern whenever any film/research work brings out some chilling and untold stories like #TheKeralaStory.



This chaotic ecosystem, which is so angry and desperate, tried to create similar narratives against ‘The Kashmir Files’ to hush up the… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 5, 2023

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also wrote on Twitter in Hindi saying, a lot is being discussed about the film The Kerala Story these days. It is said that The Kerala story is based on the terrorist conspiracies of only one state. The Congress is negotiating with those having such terrorist tendencies through the backdoor.