The Kerala Story Screenings Cancelled By Some Theatres In Kerala Amid Controversy

Screenings of The Kerala Story have been cancelled by some theatres in Kerala, sources say. Some people who had booked tickets have received messages communicating the cancellation, sources said adding that official reason for the cancellation is awaited. Directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Shah, with Adah Sharma playing the lead, The Kerala Story has triggered controversy in Kerala and beyond for its premise. The film is said to revolve around the lives of Hindu women who were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam, radicalised and subsequently drafted in the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a terror group. The film is scheduled to release on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added.