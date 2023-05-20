The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Reacts To Fan Who Is 'unable To Book Tickets In Kolkata'

Adah Sharma, who is basking in the success of her recently released film The Kerala Story, reacted to a fan who claimed that they were not able to book tickets to the film in Kolkata and Chennai. On Saturday, a fan tweeted, "I am unable to book bookmyshow tickets in Chennai and Kolkata," and tagged the actress. Coming across the tweet, the actress replied, "Still??" followed by a heartbroken emoticon.

The Supreme Court had overturned a West Bengal government ban on the movie on Thursday. Its distributors had tried to interest theatre owners in picking it up, without much success till now. Check out Adah Sharma's tweet below:

Sudipto Sen addresses a press conference in Kolkata

As per PTI, the movie's director Sudipto Sen had speculated that movie hall owners here were perhaps afraid of showing the controversial film, which the state had earlier banned fearing it may cause "communal disturbances". Sen at a press conference on Friday claimed he has been told by several hall owners that they have been threatened "by certain quarters" and asked not to screen the film. Satadeep Saha, a distributor of the film in the state, told the news agency, "There is no change in the situation no theatre owner has said yes as yet (to showing the film)".

The Kerala Story's box office collection

Adah Sharma on Friday penned a note on Instagram after the film crossed the Rs 175 crore mark at the domestic box office. In the note, she also hoped that soon the film would be screened in cinema halls in West Bengal. She wrote, "Badhai ho (Congratulations) to you, to all of us. #TheKeralaStory success is all yours. Soon in West Bengal. (hopefully) and now released internationally (in the UK As well finalllyy). We are grateful for such an amazing response, for the #TheKeralaStory . Dreaming is everyone's birthright. I hope my story can be a story of hope for every actor stepping foot into the film industry that they can be part of something historic. (sic)"

Adah Sharma leads The Kerala Story cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The film was released in cinema halls on May 5 and is performing well despite competition from other theatrical releases. As per early estimates, it is en route to earning Rs 200 crore.