The Kerala Story To Be Made Tax-free In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces

The Yogi-Adiytanath-led UP government has announced that the recently released The Kerala Story will be tax-free in the state. According to the CM's secretariat, CM Yogi will also watch the film along with his cabinet colleagues at a special screening.

It is worth noting here that after Madhya Pradesh, now Uttar Pradesh has become the second state to make the controversial film ‘tax-free’.

'The Kerala Story' उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023

Bengal CM bans the release of The Kerala Story in the state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a ban on the release of The Kerala Story, arguing that the movie is "likely to cause a breach of peace" in the state. In a statement, the Bengal government stated that Suditop Sen's movie is being restricted to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence in Bengal". West Bengal is the first state to ban the release of this film, while other states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already made the film tax-free.

Controversy around The Kerala Story

The film became controversial after the makers changed the trailer, which previously claimed that around 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film throws light on the love-jihad trap and forced conversion of Hindu and Christian girls that sparked controversy around them. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani and will be released on May 5, 2023.