The Kerala Story Vipul Shah Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Watch Film: With Folded Hands...

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah talked about how the Supreme Court's decision on lifting the ban on the film in West Bengal called for a celebration in the country. He further urged and invited West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to watch The Kerala Story. The Supreme Court lifted the ban on the film in the state on Thursday.

The producer said that the entire nation must celebrate Supreme Court's decision as it gave people the freedom of expression and speech. He further said that he expected every government to support the film as it talked about saving the nation's daughters. Vipul Shah said that he was shocked when Tamil Nadu and West Bengal banned the film. He questioned them for sending out the wrong message to society. "Whom are they supporting? Are they supporting the girls or are they supporting the terror group which we are exposing?" he said.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah also requested the West Bengal CM to watch the movie. He said, "With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view." He further said that they can discuss the difference and agree to disagree. He concluded by saying that he and his team will await her response.

About the shadow ban in Tamil Nadu

"In TN, additional security can be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements can be made for moviegoers who want to see the film. No steps shall be taken by TN or its officers or instrumentalities including police to prevent the screening of the film," said the SC after the shadow ban of the movie in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Sudipto Sen stated that the ban on the film was illegal and no state government has the power to just ban a film that has been certified.