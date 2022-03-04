'The Legend': Makers Of Saravanan's Film Promises To 'break Records' With Motion Poster

After pairing up with the top actors of the South film industry for the advertisements of his stores, the news of entrepreneur 'Legend' Saravanan making his acting debut had gone viral in 2019. The movie witnessed a delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in March last year. At that time, some of the pictures of him performing some action sequences had also surfaced.

Saravanan finally launched the motion poster of the movie. It has been revealed that the project has been titled The Legend.

'Legend' Saravanan launches motion poster of debut film titled Legend

The motion poster of Legend featured Saravanan in an an animated action avatar, with visuals of a bus, train and a laboratory-like setting, and knives and bullets. One could see men falling off after being hit by the lead character. He was also seen with just an umbrella in his hand while knives and sticks were pointed at him.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein composer Harris Jayaraj will be scoring the music for the film. This will be a comeback of sorts for the composer after his work on the Suriya-Mohanlal-starrer Kaapaan in 2019.

The musician also shared the motion poster and captioned it, 'Here it is.' In the comments section, many welcomed him and expressed their excitement with words like 'he is back' and more.

The movie is being directed by duo JD- Jerry, a term for their names Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam. The filmmakers are known for their work on films like Ullasam (1999) and Whistle (2003) which both starred superstar Ajith in the lead roles.

The director duo took to Twitter and wrote that it was the 'time to set new trends' and 'break some records.'

Legend Saravanan cast & crew

As per media reports, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with the film. Previously, she was spotted shooting for the project in Manali at places like Hadimba Temple, Rahala Falls, Rohtang Pass, Beas Kund, Solang Valley, Kothi.

It was also reported that Geethika, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Nasser and late actor Vivekh were a part of the film.

The film is also being produced by 'Legend' Saravanan. His production house has also been named after the stores, which has been around for over five decades.

The makers, however, did not share any release date for the project.