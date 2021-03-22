'The Priest' Box Office Collection After 10 Days; The Film Is Going Steady Worldwide

The Priest starring Mammootty is a suspense horror thriller film of 2021. The Malayalam language film was first released in Kerala and UAE on March 11, 2021, and later released all over India on Friday, March 19, 2021. The movie is going steady even after a week of its theatrical release. Let's take a look at the numbers.

The Priest Box office collection

The Priest has been going steady with reviews and huge earnings despite being released during the pandemic times. In 10 days, the movie has crossed the earnings mark of Rs.15 Crore worldwide. In Kerala alone, the ace star's movie earned a whopping total gross of Rs. 13.16 Crore. The Priest, according to Filmi Beat has earned a total share Rs.6.24 crore. The movie has emerged as a Mollywood box office success which has revived the theatres in Kerala.

The Mammootty starrer film has beaten Vijay's Master in its 10-day earnings record. It has also set up a record in Saudi Arabia and Kerala in terms of earnings. In 10 days, according to FilmiBeat, the movie made Rs. 635 Crore from the UAE-GCC region, of which Rs.4.15 Crore came from UAE and the rest came from the GCC region. Despite the pandemic restrictions for filling the theatres to their full capacity, the movie has crossed the 10k show count, thanks to the special screenings and shows.

The Priest movie cast

The Priest stars Mammootty in the lead role of Father Carmen Benedict who helps a police officer to solve mysterious cases of suicides. Manju Warrier appears as Susan, Nikhila Vimal as Jessy Cherian, Saniya Iyappan as Diya, and Jagadish, Lishoy, Shivaji Guruvayoor, among others in supporting roles. The movie marks the first collaboration between Manju Warrier and Mammootty. The Priest is directed by Jofin T. Chacko.

The Priest review

Mammootty starrer The Priest has received a positive response from the audience. The movie has received an average of 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDB. Leading newspapers have given the film an average of three stars out of five, although a few seem to have found the film tepid. Fans have adorned the ace actor with accolades on Twitter as well.