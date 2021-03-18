'The Priest' Box Office Collection: Mammootty Starrer Collects Rs 8.4 Crore In Four Days

The Priest is among the first few Malayalam language films to release in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions. Mammootty starrer The Priest Malayalam movie review by fans and critics have been positive and the film has also been receiving well at the Box Office. Here a look at some more information about the film’s box office collection.

The Priest box office

According to a report in socialtelecast.com, The Priest has amassed a domestic gross box office revenue of Rs 8.4 crores, and with an overseas collection of Rs 4.5 crores, it has accumulated a worldwide box office collection of Rs 12.9 crores in just four days. The actual number must be higher than the given numbers, as the film is now on its sixth day of release and continues to perform well. It has also been reported that the film is doing well in Kerala theatres, with an unusually high audience occupancy of 50%. The action entertainer has received a positive response from the general public, and its box office collection continues to rise.

The Priest movie's cast

The Priest, a film starring Mammootty, is directed by Jofin T Chacko and produced by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under their respective production banners RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company. Along with Mammootty, the movie also stars Manju Warrier, Sreenath Bhasi, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Madhupal, Baby Monica, Jagadish, TG Ravi and Ameya Mathew in crucial roles. Rahul Raj is believed to be composing the original music and soundtrack. Akhil George had been in charge of cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed was in charge of editing.

The Priest plot

Fans were curious about Mammootty's role in the film when the trailer was released, and they were excited to see him play Father Benedict. The audience was enthralled by Mammootty's never-before-seen avatar as a Priest. On IMDb, the official synopsis for the film reads, "A priest and a cop are investigating a series of suspicious suicides. When their work continues, they find a new crime with far more far-reaching ramifications."

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen as CI James Abraham in Street Lights. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, was seen essaying the role of Pachaiyaamal in the Vetrimaaran-directed Asuran. And fans are now super excited as the duo have finally shared screen space together. They are also lauding the film’s storyline and acting skills.