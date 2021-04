'The Priest': OTT Release Date Of Mammootty Starrer Horror-suspense Announced

On April 9, Amazon Prime has announced the exclusive digital premiere of the recently released Malayalam horror-suspense drama film, The Priest. The movie is directed by Jofin T Chacko and stars Mammootty in the lead role. The subscribers in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film from April 14, 2021.

Director Jofin T Chacko on his collaboration with Amazon Prime

The Priest centres on the life of a priest with extraordinary skills and his mysterious journey of solving the cold cases. Talking about his directorial debut and first collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Jofin T Chacko said, "Mammootty was my first choice for Father Benedict's character in the film and he proved that there couldn't have been a better choice than him. It is a dream come true moment for any filmmaker to work with such versatile stars like Mammootty and Manju Warrier on a debut project. I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen. Now after its successful theatrical release, I can't wait enough for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which will help movie lovers across 240 countries and territories to watch the film."

Mammootty and Manju Warrier look forward to the film's digital release

Speaking of his character in the film, Mammootty said, "I always look for roles that are different from the ones I’ve played previously. When I first read the script of The Priest, I was sure I had to do this! In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like detectives tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills. Thrilled to have the film premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video, now audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie."

Talking of working with Mammootty, Manju Warrier said, “This role opposite Mammootty Sir was a dream come true for me, working with him for the very first time was an exhilarating experience. I was nervous at first, but he made me feel comfortable, and looking back, I am glad that I got to be a part of this film. There’s so much to learn from Mammootty Sir, I believe it naturally enhances your performance working with such brilliant co-actors. I am excited and looking forward to the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video for the global audience.”

More about The Priest

The Priest also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish in other prominent roles. The movie has been bankrolled under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations. The film has been widely appreciated by critics and the IMDb rating of the movie is 7.2 out of 10.

(Promo Image Source: Mammootty Instagram)