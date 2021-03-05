'The Return Of Rebel 2' Cast: All About The Actors And Their Characters In 2009 Film

The Return of the Rebel 2 is the Hindi dubbed version of the 2009 Telugu film Billa, directed by Meher Ramesh. The Hindi dubbed version released on YouTube on June 10, 2017. The movie revolves around the life of two look-alikes Billa and Ranga. After Billa passes away, the latter pretends to be him as per the instructions from an ACP who wants to find out about Billa’s boss, the underworld leader. Read along to find who played the on-screen roles of Ranga - Billa, and others who were a part of The Return Of Rebel 2 cast.

The Return Of Rebel 2 Cast

Prabhas

Prabhas plays the dual role of Ranga and Bill in the movie. The actor is popularly known throughout the Indian film industry and is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. The actor has been listed in the Forbes India’s 100 list three times since 2015, and his major accolades include the Nandi Award and the SIIMA Award, along with seven Filmfare Awards South nominations. After his 2002 debut Eeswar, the actor has been a part of multiple popular films which include Chatrapathi, Bujigadu, Billa, Darling, Mr Perfect, Mirchi and two of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Anushka Shetty

Shetty plays the role of Ranga’s love interest, Maya in the movie. The actor is popularly known for her works in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and has received three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, TN State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards throughout her career, so far. She is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju plays the role of ACP Krishnamurthy, from Malaysia Police in the movie. The actor is popularly known as the Rebel star for his rebellious acting style and is the winner of the inaugural Nandi Award for Best Actor. Starring in over 183 movies, some of his most popular movies include Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Amaradeepam, Sati Savitri, Vishwanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, Bava Bavamaridi and Palnati Pourusham. He has received five Filmfare Awards South and three state Nandi Awards.

