The Road Trailer: Trisha Krishnan To Unravel The Mystery Behind Accidents On NH44

The trailer of Trisha Krishnan's upcoming thriller film titled The Road was unveiled by the makers on September 21. The film is based on a real-life story that took place in the early 2000s. The movie will showcase the tale of the inexplicable spree of accidents at a particular spot on the highway. Trisha will be seen playing the role of a journalist in the movie who embarks on a mission to solve the crime.

3 things you need to know

The Road starring Trisha Krishnan will release on October 6.

The film is written and directed by Arun Vaseegaran.

Apart from Trisha, the film also features Santhosh Prathap and Miya George, among others.

Trisha to solve a series of mysterious accidents

The three-minute-long trailer of The Road begins with a quote by Friedrich Nietzsche that reads, “In revenge and in love woman is more barbaric than man is.” The audience then gets to see Trisha's character standing on a highway with her voiceover playing in the backdrop. She further investigates the mystery behind the series of accidents at a specific point on the NH44 highway.

Viewers then later realise that a bigger conspiracy is behind the deaths on the highway. Towards the end of the trailer, Trisha can be heard saying, "This is something much bigger than I expected." The cast of the film includes actors Shabeer Kallarakkal, Miya George, Santhosh Prathap, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar, Vela Ramamoorthy, Raatchasan Vinoth, Laxmi Priya, Semmalar Annam, and Karupu Nambiyaar, among others.

What’s next for Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan will next be seen in Leo opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will mark her fifth collaboration with Vijay. Backed by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Leo is currently in the works and will release on October 19. Moreover, she will be a part of Tovino Thomas’s Identity.

