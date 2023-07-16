The Trial Actor Jisshu Sengupta Talks About Doing Projects Outside Bengali Film Industry

As Bengali film star Jisshu Sengupta continues to expand his footprint in Hindi and South cinema, the actor says getting acceptance by another industry gives an artist a "different high".

In a career spanning almost 25 years, the actor has featured in over 60 Bengali films including "Noukadubi", "Jaatishwar", and "Rajkahini" as well as Telugu movies "NTR: Kathanayakudu" and "Sita Ramam" and Hindi titles "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, "Barfi!" and "Shakuntala Devi".

Sengupta, whose most recent work is the Hindi series "The Trial -- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha", said he doesn't want to limit himself to a particular industry.

"I wanted to grow and I got opportunities here (in Hindi). I would not say I have shifted base here in Mumbai. But I am almost living here for 15 to 20 days a month and going back again (to West Bengal). I have done about 12 to 13 Telugu films and I'm working on two more south films.

"I want to grow and not be restricted by language, different cultures. I want to make friends, and I want to know the world. Basically, I'm networking. It is beautiful to work in a different language and cultural setup. When you go there and they accept you, then it's a different high altogether," the Kolkata-born actor told PTI.

"The Trial", directed by Suparn S Varma, revolves around Noyonika, played by Kajol, who is forced to return as a practising lawyer after her husband Rajeev (Sengupta), a judge, is imprisoned for a sex and corruption scandal.

The series, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is the Indian adaptation of "The Good Wife".

According to Sengupta, "The Trial" is not a scene-by-scene recreation of the acclaimed American legal drama.

"The struggle of Noyonika is different out here. The law, which is the background of the story, is different. When you are doing adaptations, it is not like it is scene-by-scene or shot-by-shot copy, it doesn't happen that way," he added.

The series also features Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey. It is produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms.