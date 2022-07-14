'The Warriorr' Twitter Review: Ram's Role As Cop Lauded, Fans Hail 'mass Entertainer'

South star Ram Pothineni who is known for films like iSmart Shankar, Red, and more, is back into action with his latest release The Warriorr. Apart from getting into an action mode, the actor will also be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time. The film which is helmed by Linguswamy stars Kriti Shetty in the lead alongside Pothineni.

With an amazing lineup of stars and the exemplary vision of the director, the film has been witnessing a great footfall ever since the first show in the morning. The movie which is being hailed as a mass entertainer, shows Ram's powerful character, something which he has never played on screen.

The Warriorr Twitter review

While some moviegoers are yet to see the film, the others who have already watched, have been going gaga all over with their love for the actor and the entire film. Starting from Ram's sequences to the background score and dance performance, everything proved that the film will be a blockbuster hit.

One of the Twitter users shared a video from the cinema hall, where fans can be seen throwing confetti with the introduction video on the big screen. While sharing the level of excitement among the fans. Another netizen shared Ram's scene from the film and wrote, "#TheWarriorr Ram," along with various heart-shaped emoticons. A third user chimed in and wrote, "#TheWarriorr 1st Half Good, Ram Acting, Aadhi Living in His role and Heroine Krithi Shetty Doing well." Another user who was absolutely amazed by the storyline, wrote, "The Warrior One Word Review: Mass Entertaining!!!" The film will mark Ram's comeback to films after a long gap.

#TheWarriorr 1st Half Good 👍



Ram Acting 🔥 , Aadhi Living in His role and Heroine Krithi shetty Doing well 😍 , BGM 👎 — POWER Talkies (@PowerTalkies1) July 14, 2022

Earlier, as per a video shared by the makers, Ram is shown playing the role of a fearless cop DSP Satya, packing punches and throwing kicks as he is dedicated to eliminating crime in the city. He will also be seen romantically involved with Krithi Shetty, who plays the actor's love interest in the forthcoming film. Aadhi Pinisetty will play the antagonist in the film, trying all means to turn Satya's life upside down.

IMAGE: Instagram/ram_pothineni