'The Week That Was': Samantha Akkineni's Adventurous Yet Fun Vacation In Goa; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni is a fan of adventures and nature. The actor recently announced a month off from acting. Since then, she was vacationing in Goa with her best friend, Shilpa Reddy. Samantha reportedly flew to Goa after wrapping up the shoot for Shakuntalam. The Family Man 2 actor recently gave glimpses of how she spent her week full of fun and adventures.

Glimpses of Samantha Akkineni's Goa vacation

Taking to Instagram, the Majili actor recently dropped a photo of her vacation in the lap of mother nature. In the first photo, she was seen kayaking with her best friend. The actor shared smiles with Shilpa Reddy in the candid photo. The next photo had Samantha taking a walk in the lap of nature. She donned a blue coloured top on denim shorts. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor then shared some glimpses of her and her friends' enjoying music in a cafe. She also added a photo from her cycling experience with her friends. In the caption, the actor wrote, "The week that was 🌸."

Samantha Akkineni enjoys a following of over 18.5 million on Insatgram. The actor was keeping her followers updated with her Goa vacation. Earlier this week, the actor shared a video of Kayaking in Goa with Shilpa Reddy. Rana Daggubati's wife and designer Miheeka reacted to the photo. She wrote, "How cool" in the comment section.

The Eega actor also shared a glimpse of her cycling time with friends. The actor posed with her friends from their cycle trip. The actor fashioned a top and shorts in a black and white combination.

Samantha Akkineni wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Shakuntalam on August 12. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed she has not taken a break in her 11 years career. Therefore, she announced she is taking a break for one or two months. She further revealed she does not have any projects in her pipeline and would return to listening to scripts after her break.

On her work front, the actor made her Hindi debut with the second season on Amazon Prime Video show The Family Man 2. She received lauds from the entire film fraternity and audience. The actor was recently felicitated with the Best Performance Award by the Indian Film Festival Melbourne.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSATGRAM