'The Year That Was': Amala Paul Looks Back At 2020, Shares Throwback Pics

Amala Paul is known to be quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. As the year 2020 comes to a close, Paul has shared a series of photos to reminisce the year. Scroll down to see the pictures.

Amala Paul’s photos for the year that was

Actor Amala Paul has shared a series of photos to commemorate the year 2020. She has used the hashtag #TheYearThatWas. In the photos, she has reflected on the things that happened with her and what she learned from them.

She has also shared some motivational quotes for her fans and followers. In one of the photos, she let her fans know that she fell back on Ayurveda to reset her biological clock. In another one of the photos, she wrote that she rose from the ego within her and reconnected with the divine. She has also shared that acceptance is the first step to healing.

Also read | Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Being Booked For College Admission Scandal

Also read | Rick Stein Opens Up About His Father Eric's Suicide; Says 'I Have Forgiven Him'

Paul has also shared some of the gorgeous pictures that were clicked in the past year. Her pet cat is also seen in one of the pictures. Amala Paul’s photos were received with a lot of positivity from her fans.

Amala paul's Instagram gives a sneak peek into the actor’s life. It is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares photos from her travel diaries as well. She also uploads beautiful pictures of her from photoshoots, too. Amala Paul’s Instagram sees a lot of motivational quotes and quotes on spiritual positivity.

Amala Paul’s movies have been widely loved by the audiences. She has starred in some of the blockbuster movies of recent times. Some of her most popular movies are Neelathamara, Janda Pai Kapiraju, Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum and Ratsasan. Amala Paul has her calendar full for 2021 as she has several movies lined up. She will next be seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham and also in the Tamil remake of the Netflix movie Lust Stories. She has also won several awards and accolades for her performances in numerous films over the years.

Also read | Jessie J Hospitalised On Christmas Eve; Says She Got Diagnosed With Meniere Syndrome

Also read | Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Binging On Indian Spices During Pregnancy; See Throwback Pic

Image courtesy: @amalapaul Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.