Thellavarithe Guruvaram Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About The Fun Entertainer

Thellavarithe Guruvaram was a hit upon its release in March this year. The movie managed to entertain the audience and also keep them hooked on to the narrative. The movie saw massive success in numbers as well due to the sheer popularity of the actors and the amazing performances they displayed in the movie. Thus, here is a look at the talented cast that made Thellavarithe Guruvaram, a hit film.

Cast of Thellavarithe Guruvaram

Sri Simha

Simha is seen as the lead in the film who gets into huge trouble dealing with his lover and fiancé. Prior to this film, Sri has debuted as a lead, a while back. Thellavarithe Guruvaram is the second time Sri played a lead on-screen. Fans seemed to enjoy his performance on screen and appreciated the actor for his hilarious yet effortless performance. The actor also shocked the audience with his amazing emotional scenes which left an impact on fans who saw the film. Prabhas himself tweeted about the film wishing Sri all the best for the movie.

Chitra Shukla

Chitra plays the role of a doctor in the movie and was heavily appreciated for her role. She is part of the love triangle created by the lead and manages to deliver an effortless performance. Her scenes manage to create a memorable impact and thus the audiences appreciated her performance within the movie as well. The makers of the film Thellavarithe Guruvaram signed Shukla after they saw her work in a popular song.

Misha Narang

Thellavarithe Guruvaram also saw actor Misha who played the third person in the love triangle. Despite her limited appearances on screen, she was loved for her work. Her scenes with her co-stars comprised of both hilarious and dramatic ones. Fans loved the variety of range she possessed in her acting and praised her for her amazing performance in Thellavarithe Guruvaram. The actor was loved for her performance and will soon be seen next in a bunch of other projects. Misha herself seemed extremely excited about the film's release and spoke highly about it in an interview by Telangana Today. The actor said it's a fun film that revolved around a wedding event.