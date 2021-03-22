'Thellavarithe Guruvaram' Movie Trailer Out; Sri Simha Starrer Promises A Lot Of Fun

Thellavarithe Guruvaram movie trailer, starring Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang is out on Youtube in 4k. Directed by Manikanth Gelli, the movie will be produced under the banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments. The light-hearted romantic comedy Thellavarithe Guruvaram movie release date is scheduled on the 27th of March this year. Watch the trailer here!

Thellavarithe Guruvaram movie trailer

From the official 4k trailer released by Telugu Filmnagar on Youtube, Sri Simha's character elopes as he was about to get married. Sri Simha can be seen explaining to his bride about the woman he loves but fails to do so. The trailer picks up pace as they show flashbacks filled with comical moments. It will be interesting to see who will end up with the main lead, the bride, or the love interest.

Netizens reaction to the trailer

Loukya Entertainment took to their official Instagram page to announce the release of Sri Simha's new movie. They shared the poster of the movie with the caption, 'Witness the fun, romance and madness'. Actor Varun Tej Konidela also took to his Twitter handle to share the news of the release of the trailer with his fans writing 'Here is a super fun teaser of Thellavarithe Guruvaram'.

The actor and netizens wished the team the best of luck for the release of the movie. Several fans joined the actor to congratulate the team of Thellavarithe Guruvaram for their release. Many fans tweeted about how they loved the trailer of the movie and cannot wait for the movie to come out. One fan commented 'Super trailer' while complimenting the movie.

Sri Simha's new movie Thellavarithe Guruvaram

Thellavarithe Guruvaram movie release date set to be on the 27th of March is a highly anticipated movie due to its impressive cast including names like Rajeev Kanakala, Satya, Ajay, and Sharanya Pradeep. Sri Simha's elder brother Kaala Bhairava composed the music for the movie while Nagendra Pilla was in charge of the script. The cinematography of the movie is done by Suresh Ragutu.