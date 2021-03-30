'Thellavarithe Guruvaram' Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Film

The film Thellavarithe Guruvaram had created tremendous hype as it got closer to its release day. The movie had been anticipated by fans for a long time and they finally witnessed the release on March 27. Netizens have already taken to social media to express their excitement about the film.

Here's what netizens have to say about Thellavarithe Guruvaram review

Expressing their excitement, fans seemed quick to anticipate that the film would be a box office hit, before its release. Not just fans, Prabhas too had taken to his Facebook account and mentioned that he is quite excited to watch the movie. The actor wrote on his Facebook page that Simha is like a brother to him and thus he cannot wait for the release of Thellavarithe Guruvaram. He added that the film comes out on March 27 and that he is very excited about the release. He also sent his best wishes to the entire team of Thellavarithe Guruvaram and wished them well ahead of the film’s release. Take a look at Prabhas' post as well as some of the tweets by fans below.

Satya trying to prevent films from being utter ke utter flops and saving them single handedly. The ticket worth is his screentime.#ThellavaritheGuruvaram pic.twitter.com/VPBanymeBO — Jeev (@cinemapilla) March 27, 2021

Done with #ThellavaritheGuruvaram . Expect few lag scenes, loved the movie the scenes btwn @Simhakoduri23 and #satya are best ones same magic like #mathuvadalara , music n bgm by @kaalabhairava7 is another asset #satya timing n comedy is biggest plus pic.twitter.com/uXhdw1JHXx — prodigalson@AS (@ARYAVISHNU) March 27, 2021

#ThellavaritheGuruvaram is Enjoyable Funride.

The Characters of heroines ðŸ¤£ðŸ™

And @Simhakoduri23 Long way to go man. Improving film by film.ðŸ‘Œ



Comedian Satya is Hilarious as Hell.



Well done @gellimanikanth ,

Looking forward for more.ðŸ‘ — Sudharshan Booduri (@inkSudha) March 27, 2021

Brinda Prasad had earlier shared the poster of the film, prior to its release mentioning that there is just one day to go for the release of the movie. She wished good luck to the team of Thellavarithe Guruvaram and said that she is sure that makers are gonna rock with the release of the film. Thus after a number of celebrities intervened fans too began to look forward to the release of the film Thellavarithe Guruvaram at the time.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is about a love triangle where during a marriage ceremony, the groom decides to elope with the person he truly loves. However, this move by him causes a whole bunch of drama in the life of the soon to be bride. The groom who plans to elope tries to convince his family about the love he has for another girl and thus tries to stop his own marriage, what follows next forms the crux of the film Thellavarithe Guruvaram.

