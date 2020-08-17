'Thimiru Pudichavan' Cast And Their Character Details In The Film; See Full List Here

Thimiru Pudichavan is a Tamil Language film that released in in the year 2018. The action film is written and directed by Ganeshaa and stars Vijay Anthony and Nivetha Pethuraj. The film was well-received by fans and critics of the South Indian film industry. Here is the detail about the Thimiru Pudichavan cast

Plot of the film:

The plot of the film revolves around Inspector Murugavel (played by Vijay Anthony) who lives with his brother, a school student. Both brothers have contradictory personalities. On one hand, Murugavel is a law-abiding person working for the police forces, his younger brother has a criminal mindset. Despite efforts by Murugavel, his brother does not improve and elopes to Chennai one night.

Later, Murugavel too gets transferred there and he finds out that his brother has joined a criminal gang. Chasing him one night, they come face to face and Murugavel has to kill his brother as he was a threat to the society. This earns him the reputation of a brave policeman and he gets promoted.

However, he develops problems regarding blood pressure and insomnia. By the end of the film, Murugavel is shown that his blood pressure is stable and he is sleeping peacefully. This implied that he sought revenge from the person who talked his late younger brother into joining the gangs of thugs.

'Thimiru Pudichavan' characters

Vijay Antony as Inspector Murugavel

Vijay Antony has portrayed the lead role of Inspector Murugavel in the film. Vijay Antony’s role is a law-abiding citizen who works for the policemen. The character loves his younger brother, who is a school student, a lot and lives for him.

Murugavel was forced to choose between sparing his brother’s life, who was a criminal and loyalty towards his uniform and profession. He chose loyalty towards his work and society. He later tried to reduce crime in the city where he was posted.

Niventha Pethuraj as Sub-Inspector Madonna

Niventha Pethuraj portrayed the role of Sub-inspector Madonna in the film, who was the female lead in the movie. Many times she was seen saving Murugavel’s life during the movie. Later in the movie, she expresses her love for him

Sai Dheena as Meesai Padma

Sai Dheena has portrayed the character of Meesai Padma, who is the villain in the film. He gets hold of underaged kids and forces them to do anti-social activities like chain snatching, theft, etc. Later on in the film, he loses to Murugavel and has to do what he is told.

Supporting cast

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan as Doctor

Swaminathan as Madonna's father

Prabhakaran as Lawyer

Vazhakku En Muthuraman as Commissioner

Nixen as Teenager

Sampath Ram as Constable

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of the film

